Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 16.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s share price was up 16.8% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,021,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 500,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth $159,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $461.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

