International Game Technology (IGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

