International General Insuranc (IGIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. International General Insuranc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Several research firms recently commented on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International General Insuranc in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

