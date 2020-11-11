Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrusion stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of 530.27 and a beta of 1.23. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

