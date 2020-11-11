Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

