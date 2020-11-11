Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 2,247.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLT opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

