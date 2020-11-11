Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Andritz (ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS: ADRZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2020 – Andritz had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/6/2020 – Andritz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/6/2020 – Andritz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2020 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2020 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/14/2020 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/8/2020 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2020 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2020 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Andritz AG has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, as well as for applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

