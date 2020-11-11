Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 37.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 126.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.