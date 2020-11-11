Investors Buy Large Volume of Encompass Health Call Options (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the average volume of 286 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.