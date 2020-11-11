Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ovid Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,053% compared to the average volume of 333 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVID opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

