iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139,948 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $124.18.

