iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38.

