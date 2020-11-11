iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

