iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $247.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $255.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

