J Braxton Carter II Purchases 1,950 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Assurant by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

