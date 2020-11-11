J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 170.99 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

