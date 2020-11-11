Jack A. Pacheco Sells 3,495 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGH opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

