Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 26.75%.

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $409.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.82. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from $8.50 to $9.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

