James J. Filler Purchases 1,302 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $97,558.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 848,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,613,771.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

