Jason P. Rhode Sells 70,317 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CRUS opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

