Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$70,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,790,384 shares in the company, valued at C$89,698,679.28.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60.

On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60.

On Monday, October 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.94, for a total transaction of C$74,810.40.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total transaction of C$75,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$77,688.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$77,865.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total value of C$76,355.10.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total value of C$76,155.00.

REAL opened at C$22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.17. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 54.80.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.