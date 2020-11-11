Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of BLUE opened at $46.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 52.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

