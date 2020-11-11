Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aperam S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aperam in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

