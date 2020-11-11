Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 842,513 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 835,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

