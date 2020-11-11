Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

ALLO stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,782,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

