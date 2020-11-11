Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 110.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,085.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.