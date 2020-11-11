Jeffrey C. Ward Sells 700 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $176.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 662.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.