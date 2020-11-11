Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.21 ($30.84).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.83 and its 200 day moving average is €22.06. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1 year high of €29.20 ($34.35).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.