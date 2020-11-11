Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Jerash Holdings (US) has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Aegis started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

