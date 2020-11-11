Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 290,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,578 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

