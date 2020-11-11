Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 290,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 32,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

