Joseph Scaminace Sells 5,386 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Joseph Scaminace sold 5,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $1,279,929.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,220.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.