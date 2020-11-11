JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YY. Scotiabank reissued an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.22.

JOYY stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. JOYY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The business had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after buying an additional 457,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

