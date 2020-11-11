JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €18.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.82 ($15.08).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.81 and a 200-day moving average of €10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

