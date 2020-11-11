JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 464,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

