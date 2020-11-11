Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to post $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $640,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $227.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 3,598,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 2,853,029 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,827,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 2,677,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.