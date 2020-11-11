KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 323,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 297,793 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

