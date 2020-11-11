Ken W. Rooney Sells 3,551 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) insider Ken W. Rooney sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £7,634.65 ($9,974.72).

LON PGH opened at GBX 210.12 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.28. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 207.53 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.20 ($5.32). The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) alerts:

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.