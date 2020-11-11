Kennametal Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

KMT opened at $33.73 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

