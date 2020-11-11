Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 30,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

