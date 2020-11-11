KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE:ACC opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $178,753,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,923,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after buying an additional 111,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

