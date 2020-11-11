KeyCorp Comments on WestRock’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

WRK opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

