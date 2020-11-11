KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.