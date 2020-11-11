KeyCorp Weighs in on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average is $246.63. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.