KeyCorp Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Shares of PXD opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

