Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Kforce stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at $5,984,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 649.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

