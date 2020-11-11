Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 28th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,505. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. KCG dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Knight Equity lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.