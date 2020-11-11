Knuff & Co LLC Has $180,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

