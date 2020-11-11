Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €19.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.40 ($33.41).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €18.80 ($22.12) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer AG has a one year low of €14.42 ($16.96) and a one year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.67 million and a P/E ratio of -83.93.

About Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

