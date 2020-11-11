Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

